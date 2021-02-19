EMERGENCY services were called in after a vehicle hit a telegraph pole.
North Yorkshire Fire adn Rescue say they were called ot at 12.47pm today to Steelmoor Lane in Barton Le Willows in Ryedale to reports of a crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew attended an incident where a telegraph pole had been hit by a vehicle causing live wires to fall across the road.
"Crews assisted the police to cordon off the area and the incident was left with the police who were waiting on the arrival of the electricity board."
It's not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.
