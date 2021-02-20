A MALTON drug trafficker will be subject to police controls for four years after he is released from a prison sentence of more than 15 years.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has got a serious crime prevention order made against Daniel Dobbs.

The agency brought Dobbs to justice for his part of a major drug conspiracy, and then when he escaped from an open prison, tracked him down to Spain and brought him back to the UK.

The 32-year-old Malton man is currently serving 15 and a half years in an English prison.

On his release, he will have to tell police about any phones, computers and other communication devices or vehicles he uses or possesses.

He will also have to tell them his address and details of any other premises he is connected to.

He will be banned from having or trading in chemicals that can be used as cutting agents and from equipment that can be used for drug manufacture.

He was also banned from having legal highs and will have controls on his money.

The order was made at Leeds Crown Court and will last for four years. If he breaks the order he can be sent back to prison.

Dobbs was given 13 and a half years in jail in 2014 for conspiracy to supply heroin and amphetamine.

He escaped from an open prison in South Yorkshire in 2018, and set up life under a false name in Spain.

Working with Spanish law enforcement agencies, tthe NCA tracked him down.

On February 2020, Dobbs was arrested in a Guardia Civil investigation into an underground tobacco factory.

He was then extradited back to the UK and given an extra two years in prison for escape from custody.