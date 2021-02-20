EMERGENCY repairs are being carried out to York's roads after a winter of heavy rain, floods, snow and freezing temperatures has taken its toll on the surfaces.
Potholes and cracking of the surface have developed on several key routes, including Cemetery Road, Kent Street and Low Ousegate.
James Gilchrist, assistant director for transport, highways and environment at City of York Council, said severe weather caused extra potholes.
He said the combination of freezing temperatures, heavy rain and floods was a 'challenging combination' for York's roads.
“We always make sure extra crews are available after severe weather," he said.
"They are already working their way through the emergency repairs, which will be made permanent later in the year as part of our extensive road resurfacing programme.
“I’d like to thank York residents who’ve taken the time to report new potholes.”
A spokesman added that Kent Street and Cemetery road had been identified for drainage repairs and resurfacing later this year
