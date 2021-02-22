A YORK City Knights player who overcame serious sight issues at a young age has become an ambassador for a city trust that helps people with visual impairments.

The Wilberforce Trust said it was “thrilled” that Will Jubb, who plays as a hooker for Knights, has become an ambassador for its ‘Club Wilber’.

Samantha Scholey-Dyson, head of operations for the Wilberforce Trust, said: “I am delighted that Will wants to be an ambassador as he is an excellent role model for the children of Club Wilber.

“He has overcome adversity to become a professional sportsman and has succeeded in his education too.”

Will was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in his right eye when he was two years old.

After visiting the optician and having numerous tests at the hospital, it was confirmed that the cancer had grown to the point where Will needed to have his eye removed.

Will has never allowed his visual impairment to hold him back and was active in different sports as a child.

When he found out about Club Wilber he was keen to be an ambassador to allow him to support the good work that goes on.

Will, 24, said: “I want to be a role model to the kids to show them that sight problems shouldn’t hold them back from anything they want to do.

“I have been able to do everything I wanted to do, and it has never stopped me, so I want to inspire them to chase their dreams, not just in sport but in all aspects of life.”

The Wilberforce Trust’s vision is to see a world in which all people with sight loss, including those with other disabilities, are integrated into society with equal opportunities.

The trust set up Club Wilber in order to make activities available to children with a visual impairment and their siblings or the rest of the family.

The club runs adapted activities, events and trips that are suitable for families with visually impaired children and their siblings up to 25 years old.

The activities and events offer youngsters a chance to spend time with people who can share similar experiences and offer support.