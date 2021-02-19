YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has now dropped back down to 80, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by six down to 80.2 people per 100,000. This remains well below the UK national average which stands at 128.1.
The PHE data shows that a further 19 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 11,660.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped down by almost eight to 89.8 people per 100,000. A further 77 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 27,535.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped by almost eight down to 113.4 people per 100,000. A further 105 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 12,027 cases take the country's total throughout the pandemic up to 4,095,269.
