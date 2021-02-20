THE manager of York’s Coppergate Centre says she is "cautiously optimistic" that its huge former Topshop and Topman store will not stay empty for too long.

Pippa Unwin said her optimism stemmed from the fact that the centre’s blend of culture, shopping and food and drink meant it was always busy with visitors, despite the past year having been challenging for all retailers.

However, she revealed that the Topshop premises were let to Arcadia by a third party leaseholder, and the centre would therefore be working closely with the leaseholder to secure a suitable new tenant.

The Topshop store closed earlier this month after online fashion retailer Asos took over the business from collapsed retail empire Arcadia but said the deal did not include the company’s stores.

‘To let’ signs have now gone up on the side of the building.

Pippa said the team at TopShop, TopMan and Miss Selfridge had been a big part of the Coppergate Centre for many years.

“We’re sad to hear the news that the physical stores will not be saved as part of the buyout, and hope that everyone in the team is able to find new roles soon,” she said.

Asked about another empty property in the centre, the former Boots store, which closed last year, she said: “The leasehold on the former Boots store remains with Boots, so they will no doubt be considering their options regarding its immediate future.”

Plans are already in place for a third empty property in the centre, the former Patisserie Valerie cafe.

The Press reported last September how the building was set to be transformed into a magic-inspired mini-golf attraction called The Hole in Wand.

Entrepreneurs Phil Pinder and Ben Fry hoped their idea for a family-friendly golfing attraction will bring more magic to York, after enchanting customers at their Potions Cauldron shop in Shambles for years.

A crowdfunding campaign had been launched to raise £20,000 by inviting people to help turn the vision for the venture into a reality through sponsorship, with rewards in return. Notices in the window currently declare that it is "coming soon".

As recently as 2018, Pippa was able to declare that the centre was bucking the trend for closing shops in the city centre by having full occupation of all of its units, following the opening of the new Pavers store at the top of Coppergate Walk and a new bubble tea outlet.

She said that as the centre had no pubs or bars, it was not frequented by stag and hen parties and was very family friendly.