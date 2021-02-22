TOP attractions in Yorkshire, including York Dungeons, are calling for industry support from the Government.
Merlin Entertainments’ Yorkshire attractions are calling on the Government to allow them to reopen at the same time as non-essential retail when the national lockdown ends and it is safe to.
Following the end of the second lockdown before Christmas, indoor entertainment centres had to remain closed, despite their multitude of Covid-19 safety precautions.
Meanwhile, non-essential retail organisations were allowed to open fully across the country.
Andy Turner, general manager of Scarborough SEA LIFE and Marine Sanctuary, said: "We are calling for indoor entertainment attractions like our own to be treated the same as non-essential retail.
"Our guests have always been able to spend quality time and create lasting memories with their loved ones at our attractions and now, more than ever, Merlin has an important role to play in promoting the wellbeing of our visitors in a safe and low-risk environment."
Merlin Entertainments said it fully supports the national plan to combat Covid-19 and only wants to re-open its attractions when it is fully safe to do so.