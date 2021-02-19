HARRY Potter, comedy, panto and a whole lot more are part of the line-up at a big drive-in Easter extravaganza in York.

The Parking Lot Social Easter Festival drive-in will be rolling into York Racecourse on March 31 and April 1 with Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, complete with a costume competition and wizard themed quiz taking top billing.

Brand new for this year is The Parking Lot Social Easter Panto with cast members putting on a special performance of The Wizard of Oz, uniquely tailored to the drive-in format.

Sashaying onto the stage for 2021, the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will also be entertaining adults. Fans of the cult show can expect iconic performances from coveted cast members, including season one alumni Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo, Vinegar Strokes and Gothy Kendoll, with current season two queens Ginny Lemon, Ellie Diamond and Tayce also confirmed.

In addition to Harry Potter, a host of drive-in movies for all ages are also on offer, as well as the hugely popular Social Kids event. Families can safely get together to enjoy the interactive showcase with an afternoon of quizzes, Car-a-oke, games and even a silent disco. For a drive-in laughs, the Parking LOL Comedy Night is once again back on the road, with some of the UK’s finest comedians to be announced.

John Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer at XL Event Lab, the company behind the event, said: “As we know the arts, including drag performances and theatre productions, have been heavily impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’re proud to give these talented entertainers the opportunity to perform to a live audience again.

“Our debut summer and winter tours were a huge success last year, and we’re keen to keep up momentum and continue to deliver first class events which are not only enjoyable, but completely Covid-19 friendly. Every detail of our drive-in tour – from entering the site to parking up and ordering food – has been designed with customer and staff safety front of mind, with ticket holders able to enjoy the experience with complete piece of mind.”