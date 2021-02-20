SMILING Lexi Taylor, who will be eight tomorrow, realised her dream when she celebrated recovery from a brain tumour and meningitis - by ringing a bell outside her York home.

The Clifton Green Primary School pupil has undergone a torrid 10 months of cancer treatment for a rare brain tumour the size of a tangerine, which included a seven-and-a-half hour operation. The youngster also contracted meningitis - but has now been given the all-clear after treatment at Leeds General Infirmary.

However, she wasn’t able to ring the bell on leaving hospital, a ritual at the end of chemotherapy or radiation treatments that has become common in hospitals and clinics nationwide in recent years, as the bell was in isolation due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

So her family, including father Ryan Taylor and mother Laura Britton, arranged for Lexi to ring a bell outside her home in Church Gardens, Clifton.

“Lexi has just come to the end of a gruelling 10 months of cancer treatment for a rare brain tumour called medulloblastoma,” said Ryan.

“She had major brain surgery in April last year, which was performed by children’s neurosurgeon Mr John Goodden.

“But after surgery she got a spinal fluid leak and she developed meningitis.

“After recovery, she spent six weeks of daily radiotherapy to her head and spine at St James Hospital, in Leeds, followed by six months of chemotherapy.

“She has just finished her treatment and we arranged for her to ring a bell, in celebration at home.

“In December, she went for an MRI scan which showed no signs of disease and we hope it stays this way,” added Ryan.

“We are now working on the weakness in the right side of her body which is steadily improving as time goes on and she is doing amazingly well.

“Every nurse and doctor that was involved have been amazing,” added Ryan. “We cannot thank the NHS enough.”

Ryan was also full of praise for Lexi’s school, Clifton Green Primary, saying: “They are adapting to all her needs and giving her one-on-one time, as well as sorting activities to improve her fine motor skills in her weaker hand.

“This condition affects only eight in one million children, and it’s so good to see her on her way back to normal and playing with her little sister Ivy, three.

“After such a long haul, we can now see light at the end of the tunnel and the last 10 months are well-and-truly behind us,” said Ryan. “Lexi is now home.”

Lexi’s proud great-granddad Brian Taylor, 80, who lives in Rawcliffle Croft, Clifton, said: “Due to Covid restrictions, Lexi couldn’t ring the bell on the successful completion of her surgery at the hospital.

“So, last Tuesday night, she rang a bell outside her home in Church Gardens [Clifton] with family and neighbours looking on, a way of bringing an end to her battle.

“Lexi had a tumour the size of a tangerine removed and then had another operation after complications.

“She then contracted meningitis. It’s been one hell of time for the poor lass.

“But she has gone right through her illness with a big smile on her face.”