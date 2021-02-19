ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 560.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 43 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 315 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 80,739.
Patients were aged between 13 and 103 years old. All except 26, aged 13 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from April 18 last year to February 18.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.