A MAN is due to be sentenced at crown court after admitting two breaches of the sex offenders’ register.
North Yorkshire Police say they arrested Marcin Derewecki, 42, on February 7.
A force spokesman said: "Specialist public protection officers were able to prove that Derewecki had been using another name online and another email address which he had failed to notify the police about.
"This is a requirement under the terms of the sex offenders’ register.
"He was charged with both offences and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on February 8 where he pleaded guilty.
"He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday, March 5 at 9.45am."
Derewecki, from Scarborough, received a suspended prison sentence in 2016 in relation to indecent images of children offences.
