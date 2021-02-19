A MOTORBIKE and a garage have been destroyed by fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent from York and Acomb to the fire in Osbaldwick, which was reported at 12.47pm.
A spokeswoman said the garage and machine were totally destroyed by the fire, which was thought to have been started after a fuel leak somehow ignited.
She said crews wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to bring the fire under control by 1.36pm.
She added that no one was injured in the fire.
There were reports of an air ambulance helicopter hovering in the area, but a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it had only been called to a cyclist who had suffered a 'medical episode' the Kirkham Abbey area.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment