YORK-BASED pub quiz experts have launched a tournament to uncover the UK’s top non-professional quizzers.

The contest is being launched by the York-based company to mark the first anniversary of SpeedQuizzing Live, an app and online quiz hosting platform it created in response to the first lockdown to enable the struggling hospitality and entertainment sectors to generate some income through running fast-paced, virtual quizzes.

Alan Leach, co-founder of SpeedQuizzing, said: "We’ve all had a bit more quizzing practice than perhaps any of us expected over the last year.

"So, now felt like as good a time as any to put the UK’s trivia prowess to the test in a bid to find the best amateur quizzers out there."

From now until March 3, dozens of SpeedQuizzing hosts will be running virtual qualifying heats, with quizzers able to compete individually or as part of a team.

The heats will be run over Zoom and follow the usual SpeedQuizzing format, with contestants answering the questions in through the SpeedQuizzing Live app.

Players will be awarded bonus points for the fastest correct answer, with all scores automatically calculated by the software and fed through to the host.

The top 100 teams or individuals from those heats will qualify for the national final, which will be streamed live for people to enjoy at 9pm on Saturday March 6.

The prize money is £1,000 shared between the top three players.

First prize is £500, while second and third-placed teams or individuals will receive £300 and £200, respectively.

If that’s not incentive enough, finalists will have the opportunity to take on Chaser and British Quiz Champion (2019), Paul Sinha.