COACHES and players from a football team in York are covering the distance from the city to Qatar to help raise funds for a new 4G pitch.

From under fives to the first team, those involved with Strensall Tigers Football Club are aiming to cover the distance from York to the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Phil Green, manager of the under fives junior team, said: "It's fantastic to see such a community spirit at the club.

"We hope to have covered the distance by the end of February, which will be a massive achievement."

The players and coaches are covering the distance in a range of ways including running, walking and even on their scooters.

They have covered over half of the distance so far and smashed their fundraising target of £7,000.

The club have given everyone yellow bobble hats with the Strensall Tigers badge on, to wear while taking part in the challenge.

Phil, who has been involved with the club for over 30 years, said: "It's great to see people all over Strensall in the new hats."

Over the last few months, the club have also donated over 580kg to the York Food Bank and donated over 140 cards, as well a sweets and chocolate, to vulnerable people around Strensall over the Christmas period.

During the national lockdowns, one of the coaches at the club has held 'Joe Wicks Style' training sessions over Zoom on a Saturday morning, with hundreds of players joining in.

Mr Green went on to say: "Strensall tigers very much has a community ethos built in to it and every age group is proud to wear the badge, as it stands for so much more than a football club."

To support their efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3dmUHYS