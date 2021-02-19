THE boss of a new York bowling alley has urged the government to reopen indoor leisure as early as possible.
Ahead of the Prime Minister's road-map announcement on Monday the boss of Hollywood Bowl which opened a new £2.8million bowling centre in York last October, has called for Boris Johnson to take urgent action.
Stephen Burns, CEO, at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are urging the government to reopen ten-pin bowling as early as possible. We have shown that we can operate safely in our spacious centres, which are well suited to single household groups and have invested heavily in our Covid-secure measures.
“Indoor leisure was one of the last sectors to reopen and has suffered extensive loss of income as a result. The data shows that we can operate safely and we are ready to reopen and looking forward to welcoming our customers back.”
As The Press reported back in October the Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker attended a celebration to mark the opening of the 28,000 square foot entertainment venue, and was greeted by a Marilyn lookalike, before they took part in the ribbon cutting. Cllr Looker then received a tour from the centre manager Andy Peacock.
York's Hollywood Bowl, at the LNER Community Stadium, has created 30 new jobs from bar staff to managerial positions.
The venue has 24 state of the art bowling lanes, of which four are VIP, and is filled with iconic American décor. Paying homage to its namesake, the centre’s Hollywood Diner includes a range of classic burgers and hot dogs.