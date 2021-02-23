FOUR students from the University of York have joined the team at Beverley Art Gallery on digital work placements as part of their course.

The students would normally spend their time at the gallery as part of the placements, but as this isn't possible in the current lockdown, the gallery has designed a fully digital alternative for them.

During their virtual placement at the gallery, the students will be working closely with the gallery curator.

They will have the chance to have Zoom meetings with a range of museums staff working at the Treasure House and across the Museums service and the council’s communications team.

Curator at the gallery, Helena Cox, said: "I am delighted to virtually welcome the students to Beverley, and in return to expand the gallery's international reach, as the students are joining us from England, France and China.

"I believe Beverley Art Gallery is a perfect place for the students to get deeper insight into regional curating."

After getting an insight into the gallery's history and collections, the students will each design a digital project which will be used as part of the gallery's digital engagement on social media and on the website.

One of the students joining on the placement, Sarah Burton, said: "I am extremely excited to start working with Beverley Art Gallery, particularly the opportunity to engage with the Beverley’s collection and produce online content to allow people to continue to connect with art during this difficult period."

Beverley Art Gallery is keen to work with students and young people interested in a career path in museums from across the region, and it is hoped this could be the start of a collaboration.