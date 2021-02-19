WORK has started on urgent repairs to a York church after it won a £25,000 grant from Historic England’s Cultural Recovery Fund.
The £38,000 project at St Lawrence Parish Church in Lawrence Street will address problems with the stone work, guttering and eaves in the 's north aisle and will be carried out by Martin Brooks Roofing of Sheffield under architect Andrew Boyce of Ferrey and Mennim.
The work comes just after the completion of a £410,000 organ conservation project and the installation of a new stained glass window at the church commemorating D-Day.
The church's new vicar, Fr Adam Romanis, said he was amazed at the energy and care that had renewed St Lawrence's in recent years.
"This grant from Historic England is a very timely support to our creative and hardworking community," he said."The quality, traditional worship of this landmark church is a sign of the faith that will sustain us through these difficult times and enable us to look to the future with hope.”