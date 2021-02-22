RYEDALE District Council has introduced a Covid Marshall to provide support and guidance to citizens and businesses as part of the local coronavirus response.
The specially trained Marshall will be carrying out patrols across the district to help citizens and businesses to stay safe.
This may include offering advice on Covid-19 Government guidance, helping with queues and social distancing and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Councillor Keane Duncan, Leader of Ryedale District Council, said: "The Covid Marshall is a welcome addition to Ryedale and one of the ways we can all work together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep the district as safe as possible."
Working in tandem with the Council’s Town Centre Ambassador, the Marshall will engage businesses to share best practice and encourage compliance with the rules.
The role, which is funded through a Government grant, does not have enforcement powers. However, the Marshall will work with partners and Council officers to report serious breaches as a last resort if needed.
The Marshall will carry Ryedale District Council identification and never ask for money.