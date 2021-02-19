THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen by 151 since peaking last month.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was treating 91 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
The number is down by five on yesterday's total of 96 patients and compares with a peak of 242 at the height of the crisis on January 26.
The trust said it currently had nine patients in intensive care and a total of 1,940 patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment