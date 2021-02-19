ORGANISERS of a North Yorkshire beer festival say they have had to postpone this year’s event till a later date.

Beertown which was set to take place at the Milton Rooms in Malton in May will now not happen until the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-29).

Organisers say: "We’ve not arrived at this decision lightly. Like many businesses up and down the country we’ve had to watch and wait for updates on how, or even if, we could proceed with an event in May. Not only would we need months to put in place all the preparations for Beertown but we also need to be sure that it would be safe to run an event of its size.



"We understand that this will come as a huge disappointment to everyone who was looking forward to Beertown in May, especially those who have supported us when we had to move the event over the course of the last 12 months.



"We promise it will be a party worth waiting for.



"Taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend means we hope to offer warm sunshine and cold beers -something we’re all dreaming of right now. We’ll have beers from the most exciting breweries in the UK. Plus we’re in discussions with some incredible bands to provide awesome live music, and street food vendors who will cook up a storm. It will be a party not to be missed."



All current tickets will roll over until August 2021. Anyone with tickets who can’t attend will be issued with a full refund. Please e-mail Chris at beertownmalton@gmail.com and refunds will be processed as quickly as possible.