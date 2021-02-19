I read with interest Julian Sturdy’s article proposing that his government should draft a plan for releasing lockdown (Time to plan route out of lockdown, February 10). A wise MP might have insisted his government publish such a strategy before voting to grant the powers of a dictator to the Health Secretary.
Where does Mr Sturdy stand, for instance, on a ten year prison sentence for those lying on a form just to enter the country?
I’ll guarantee some of the new arbitrary powers introduced over the last year will be forgotten during the repeal process: all governments think such powers will come in handy again.
Furthermore, given all the suffering caused by the ‘false imprisonment’ in lockdown of the 65 million innocent people of the UK, can we expect him to call for a proper enquiry into the advice of the SAGE committee?
Many scientists were excluded from the debate because they opposed such measures. They deserve the opportunity to hold SAGE to account on our behalf for what they’ve done to this country.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe
