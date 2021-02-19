In these times of lockdown from Covid, we need to look at the massive task of getting the whole country back on track. The NHS is doing an unbelievable job of getting everyone vaccinated.
We went to the Askham Bar Covid vaccination centre for our jabs and the organisation of the site was absolutely brilliant.
So well done - all the volunteers and NHS / St John’s Ambulance staff are doing a wonderful job. We thank them with all our hearts for their efforts to get us all back to the life we used know and love.
It also needs the help of us, the general public, however. We must co-operate, do the right things and follow the rules - which sadly some people just don’t do.
They seem to be oblivious to this pandemic. The sooner people toe the line, the sooner we can get out of this terrible situation.
Peter Blenkin, Wheatlands Close, Pocklington