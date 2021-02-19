POLICE are investigating after a specialist piece of kit was stolen from where workmen had been working.
North Yorkshire Police say a CAT4 scanner, used to identify buried utility cables, was stolen in King Street in Scarborough from where workmen had been working on the road bordering Newborough.
A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who has seen a person carrying this device in the surrounding areas within this time frame.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kirsty Masters. You can also email Kirsty.Masters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210060349."
