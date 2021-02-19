POLICE are hunting thieves who stole sentimental jewellery in a home raid.
North Yorkshire Police say the burglary occurred in Kirkstone Road in Harrogate between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday (February) and thieves got in through a back window and stole a number of sentimental items of jewellery:
- A gold wedding ring
- A gold engagement ring with platinum diamonds
- A full platinum chain necklace with a platinum pendant
- Four 22 carat gold chain necklaces
- Two sets of diamond earrings, one small and one large
- A gold bangle bracelet with ruby coloured gems which closed the bangle
- A burgundy woman's Armani watch with a leather strap
- A silver coloured metal woman's watch
- A set of white gold flower stud earrings
- Two sets of 22 carat gold drop earrings
- Various other sets of Pandora and silver earrings
- A projector clock light (dimensions approximately 15cm x 5cm x 5cm), time projected in red
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any discarded items or suspicious behaviour in the immediate vicinity of Kirkstone Road and/or Coniston Road around the same time.
"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Xavi Lopez or email xavi.lopez@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210061627."
