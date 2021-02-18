A LARGE number of drain covers have been removed from streets in a village near York.
The grates have been taken from drains in streets in New Earswick.
Resident Helen Butcher said around 48 drain covers were removed in the early hours of Wednesday February 17, leaving holes along Willow Bank, Rowan Avenue and Hawthorn Terrace North.
She said dangerous holes have been left in the road as a result and council staff have been fitting new grates today and putting cones over open drains.
Police and City of York Council have been approached for more information.
⚠️ Missing manhole covers: Take extreme care if riding in Huntington and New Earswick ⚠️ https://t.co/CGEZ6YmmuB— York Cycle Campaign (@YorkCycle) February 16, 2021
There have been reports of gulley grates and manhole covers being removed in the Huntington and New Earswick areas of the city – approx. 50 locations. This has left unprotected hazards in the road surface.— York Travel (@york_travel) February 16, 2021
