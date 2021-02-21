Meet Alpha, Tango, Victor, Yankee and Zulu - five gorgeous degu boys who were admitted to The York Animal Home along with other degus after inspectors had the mammoth task of removing more than 300 from a single property.

Unfortunately their actual ages are unknown to staff at the centre so we can only say they are adult and most likely of mixed ages.

These five pals have come along so much since first arriving at the centre in a sorry state.

They have grown in confidence and are starting to leave their traumatised past behind them. But they still need a patient and understanding adopter who will carry on the socialisation the staff have been working hard on.

They will now take treats from your hand and will come for a nosey when their cages are being cleaned out.

These five friends will need to be re homed together so any potential adopter will need to consider the size of cage needed for them.

Staff at the centre ask that any potential adopter contact The Animal Home via email to discuss accommodation for the degus before purchasing a cage to avoid any disappointment if the cage is not suitable.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk