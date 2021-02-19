A YORK primary school has laid on a two-week programme of live online art, dance, music and science workshops to help make up for what pupils have missed during lockdown.

The 'cultural' enrichment' fortnight for children from Lord Deramore's Primary School will run from from Monday February 22 until Friday March 5, ahead of a possible re-opening of schools on March 8.

"Remote teaching has been really difficult for primary schools,” says Lord Deramore’s headteacher James Rourke.

"We have had over a third of our pupils in attendance every day and staff have to teach and care for those on site – in a Covid secure way – whilst also providing quality remote teaching for those who are required to stay at home.

“Whilst we have tried our very best to make school as normal as possible during these strange times, our children have missed out on over a year of high-quality educational experiences.

"They haven’t been able to go on school visits, have visitors in class or take part in the usual activities which excite and enrich our school’s vibrant curriculum.

“Our ‘enrichment fortnight’ is one way of making up for these lost experiences - bringing authors, poets, artists, musicians, linguists, scientists, historians and performers into the children’s very homes.

“Whilst the basics of reading, writing and mathematics are important, all children deserve the opportunity to experience a school curriculum that is rich in creativity, heritage, culture and the arts.”

The two-week programme has been put together by class teacher Lydia Harrison with the help of REACH, the York Cultural Education Partnership.

It has been quite a tall order, Lisa admits - especially since she only started her new job at the school in January.

“But it is amazing to be working at a school which places creativity, culture and the arts at the centre of their work,” she says.

Altogether, there will be more than 50 workshops over the two weeks of the school's 'enrichment fortnight', organised into three age groups - early years and Year 1; Years 2 and 3; and Years 4,5 and 6.

The workshops include an introduction to Spanish, courtesy of a Spanish-speaking sock puppet; maths lessons with a ‘cheeky monkey’ puppet; a reinvention of the story of Jack and the Beanstalk with Mud Pie Arts; and a chance to learn how to dance like a wild animal (everything from an African gazelle to a bird of paradise).

There will also be a question and answer session with polar explorer Sophie Montaigne, and an online 'Fab Science' lab where children will learn about potions, explosions and flying objects.

"There will be lots of things that you can try out at home," says the introduction to the science lab. "It would be a good idea to have some vinegar and baking soda in the cupboard.

"Please can everyone have a kitchen roll tube or rolled up piece of paper with them so we can all try out an experiment together!"

The programme has been welcomed by parents.

Heather Hawkins, who two daughters Maple, 10, and Cora, seven, both attend the school, said Lord Deramore's had been 'absolutely brilliant' throughout lockdown.

There had been three online lessons every day for Maple and Cora, she said, plus regular Zoom meetings with teachers - and a Zoom school assembly every Friday afternoon.

"That has been a highlight of the week. It has been nice for the kids to see James, their headteacher."

But even so, she said, it had been hard being a mum of two young children during lockdown. She gave up her job as a transport planner so that she could cope. "It must be so hard if both parents are working."

The thing she worried about most, however, is what the children have been missing by not being at school. "What they have missed most is being able to see their friends," she said. "That, and things like school trips."

The enrichment fortnight, she said, was a 'fantastic idea'. "The children have missed out on so much over the last year. This is one way the school can give them something back."

Verna Campbell, who is vice-chair of of the school's governors and chair of its curriculum committee, added: "This is such an imaginative and exciting way of using the two weeks between the end of half term and a return to full-time schooling.

"I am sure the pupils will learn far more than they would by continuing the normal lessons on-line, which they must be totally bored with by now. The activities are so varied and engaging.

"The children will love learning in this way and will probably make greater progress with this creative and vibrant curriculum than they would from doing yet more phonics or fronted adverbials.

"It is a brilliant idea to have a 2-week special and enriched timetable. Well done Lord Deramore’s!"

Has your school been doing something amazing in lockdown? Tell us about it by filling in the form below...