UPDATED: 5.40PM: Station Manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said all emergency services have now been stood down. The incident is believed to be a false alarm with good intent.
POLICE, fire and ambulance crews are all involved in an on-going river search.
Station Manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that their Selby crew along with officers from North Yorkshire Police and paramedics are currently searching an area of the river Ouse in Selby following reports of someone possibly entering the water.
