ANOTHER area of York is now shaded white on the Public Health England (PHE) Covid map, meaning there is a low number of cases there.
Haxby is now shown to be white on the PHE map, which means that there are less than three cases in the area, meaning that no data is shown. The area joins South Bank and Dringhouses, which has been shaded white since the weekend due to a similar number of cases.
Clifton North has the highest number of cases in the York area with 15 and a weekly rolling rate of 173 people per 100,000.
Rawcliffe and Clifton South and Holgate East both have the second highest number of cases in the city with 14. The weekly rolling rate in Rawcliffe and Clifton South stands at 166.5 people per 100,000, while it is slightly lower in Holgate East at 154.
Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, which was shaded white just two days ago, is now shaded light green due to a slight rise in cases as there are now three in the area.
There are currently nine cases in York city centre, where there is a weekly rolling rate of 66.8 people per 100,000.