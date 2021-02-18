YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by almost one to 86.4 people per 100,000. This remains well below the UK average at 131.8.
The PHE data shows that a further 19 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,641.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by two down to 97.5 people per 100,000. A further 79 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 0.5 down to 121.3 people per 100,000, with a further 64 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 12,057 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic to 4,083,242.