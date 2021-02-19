OLDER residents in Church Fenton were surprised by an afternoon tea donated by a local plant hire company supporting National Random Act of Kindness Day.

RJC Plant Services, which provides grab hire and road sweeping services across Yorkshire, and is based in the village, arranged the kind gesture in order to give something back to the community it has been based in for the last seven years.

Chris Jackson, co-founder and director, said: “We know it has been an extremely difficult and lonely time for many people during this pandemic, especially older people who can often live alone or haven’t been able to go out because of health and safety concerns. We wanted to do something as a little treat, to raise a smile, and let them know people are thinking of them during this time.”

RJC Plant Services contacted Sherburn Visiting Scheme, a local charity that is committed to supporting seniors within Sherburn in Elmet and surrounding areas to help them reach out to older people within the Church Fenton community and arranged for 50 residents to receive the treat.

The afternoon teas were put together by local deli, The Pickled Postie in Cawood.

RJC director John Harrison added: “We have been incredibly fortunate that our business has continued to operate and grow throughout the pandemic. We have employed new team members and had a record number of bookings due to the popularity around home and garden improvements.

“We wanted to give something back to our community to show our support to those who have struggled during this difficult time.”

The random act of kindness is one of a number of feel-good campaigns the plant hire company has instigated over the last 12 months to support others including taking part in the Movember challenge to raise money for mental health construction charity, Lighthouse Club, and organising a drive through clap for carers parade in the village of Cawood during the first lockdown.