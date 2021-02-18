MEDICS with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance can now practise carrying out life-saving thoracotomies on an anatomically correct dummy with the look and feel of a real person, but without risk to real patients.
The complex procedure sometimes has to be carried out on-scene at some of the incidents they attend to drain blood from around the heart, following a penetrating chest trauma.
A grant to purchase the Simbodies manikin was awarded by the Jack Brunton Charitable Trust and the Tesco Bags of Help grant scheme, generated from the sale of reusable bags in store.