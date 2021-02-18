THE world famous Circus of Horrors show is to return to the Yorkshire coast for two shows later this year.
The new show entitled 'Reborn, Revamped & Rockin' will be performed at Scarborough Spa on November 20, before heading up the coast the next day to perform at Whitby Pavilion on November 21.
Doctor Haze, the leader and curator of The Circus of Horrors said: “The Circus of Horrors are very much looking forward to taking to the road again and particularly visiting our friends on the North Sea Coast in Scarborough & Whitby."
The cast that stormed into the finals of Britain's Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit. Circus of Horrors will take you on a rock n' roller coaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts. It is a "circus like no other and a show you simply can't afford to miss."
Tickets for both shows are now on sale via both of the venues’ websites.
Circus of Horrors fans can save £5 off each of their tickets by using the discount code ‘EARLYBAT’ before April 1.