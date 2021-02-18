A YORK woman who has been formally shielding since last March has told of the 'incredible and surreal' moment when she finally received a Covid jab at the city's vaccination centre.

Lucy Walters, 34, who suffers from Addison’s disease, severe asthma, severe ME and chronic spontaneous urticaria, which means she can have random allergic reactions, said she felt herself welling up when she went back to her car after being vaccinated.

" I didn’t realise the impact it would have - that's how much it meant to me," she said.

“It’s been a very tough year so it meant so much when I finally came to get my vaccine.

“I've been so desperate for this – I’ve had every vaccine available since I was little.

"It means so much to me as it’s a step forward to my family being together."

Lucy, who has to take immunosuppressants, is one of more than 60,000 people who have now been given the jab at the vaccination centre, based on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site off Moor Lane.

She said that she had been really nervous when she arrived at the centre but everyone that she had spoken to had been great.

"One of the first things they did was notice my blue badge and reassure me that I wouldn’t have far to walk from the parking area," she said.

“Afterwards I just got back in the car and felt myself welling up.

“It was incredible and surreal- it was quite emotional.

"I have been literally sat waiting since last March for this day and placing so much hope on having the vaccine.

"When I received the text, I went straight online and got an appointment within two hours. I then felt a bit stunned!

“There have been times when I have been terrified - right now my health conditions are controlled but if I caught Covid, I know I could be seriously ill."

She added that she was a young woman who was just trying to get on with her life.

A patient at York Medical Group, Lucy added that the GP practice had been extremely supportive of her.

“They checked in on me regularly and when I spoke to my GP and they took the time to ask me how I was coping which was lovely," she said.

A spokesperson for Nimbuscare, which runs the Covid vaccination centre, said:"It's been very humbling to hear patients' stories as they come for their vaccine, particularly from those who have been shielding for quite some time and have not been out.

"And it's really lovely when people like Lucy show how grateful they are to the team who provide the vaccination service here in York - it makes a huge difference to us."