THREE more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 559.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 47 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 309 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 80,424.
Patients were aged between 21 and 101 years old. All except 11, aged 42 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 20 to February 17, with the majority being on or after February 14.
Their families have been informed.
