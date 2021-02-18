TRAFFIC queues from people using the central tip in York have led to complaints from some businesses.
A lot of people have been using the half term break as an excuse to head to Hazel Court to deposit their rubbish this week and the queues are causing misery to businesses in adjoining James Street who are still carrying out deliveries and say they are struggling to get in and out.
The problem is worse on Wednesdays when the site is the only civic amenity open in the area.
A spokesman for Fully Furnished in James Street said: "The queues to the Hazel Court site are causing misery for local businesses.
"The question needs to be asked, is a trip to the tip to recycle the milk bottles really essential right now in the middle of a national lockdown?"
Cllr Paula Widdowson, said: “Since the start of the pandemic we have introduced further safety measures on sites to ensure they are safe for both residents and staff.
"We are encouraging people to only visit sites if necessary and to visit at quieter times of the day where possible. This helps to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed and also reduces the traffic impact from queuing in the surrounding areas.”
