A YORK charity has been handed the keys to a brand-new, purpose-built headquarters at the LNER Community Stadium.
Julie Russell, the general manager of York Against Cancer, has received the keys from landlords GLL, who run council leisure centres across the city including the new leisure complex.
Preparations are now under way to create an exciting new gifts and cards shop and to fit out a modern workplace for York Against Cancer’s six full and part-time office staff, who are currently based at North Moor Road, Huntington.
Julie said York Against Cancer hoped to complete its move within three months, opening a new chapter in the charity’s 30-plus years of providing local cancer care, research and education.
Julie said: “This is huge for us. It is a massive step forward that will put us in front of a brand-new audience and give us a springboard into the future.
“We’ll have great visibility that we hope will bring us new customers, supporters, fundraisers and volunteers, and we’ll be able to get the word out that we are there as the go-to place for people to turn to when they most need help.”
As well as welcoming customers to its new shop once lockdown rules are relaxed, York Against Cancer will continue to operate a shop within York Hospital.
