A PROTEST, part of a global event, will be held to stand up to racism in York next month.
On Saturday March 20, people across the world will come together on UN Anti Racism Day to oppose racism and fascism.
World Against Racism & Fascism, an international coordination of anti-racist movements, will come together on this "global day of action."
In Britain, Stand Up To Racism and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are organising socially-distanced ways to demonstrate the opposition.
This, combined with international actions online, will culminate in a major global rally at 5pm on the day.
A spokesperson for York Stand up to Racism, said: "We are asking the people of York to unite against all forms of racism, islamophobia and antisemitism.
"We will unite to oppose and defeat racism, fascism."
More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment