NOT even a global pandemic can come between the English and their love of afternoon tea.

That's the verdict of York tea room owner Nikki Nelson who has kept the kettle going and the ovens running during the past year to ensure local people can enjoy a tasty treat.

What's more - Nikki does it with flair. Her tea room and takeaway, Cakes d'Licious, at 61 Clifton, is decked out in vintage style reflecting the wartime era.

Nikki is this week's trader of the week - if you would like to nominate someone who deserves the honour click here to send us their details.

Nikki has kept going during lockdown - selling takeaway afternoon teas; something already proving popular for Mother's Day on March 14.

Here is Nikki's story - settle down with a nice cuppa and a scone and enjoy!

How long has the business been going?

Cakes d'Licious, 61 Clifton, York Photo: Joanne B Photography

Cakes d’Licious Tea Room and Cakery opened the doors at 61 Clifton, York, in October 2012. I have always had a love of baking and had dreamed of having my own tea room and when the opportunity arose, and with the support of family and friends, and with the love and guidance of my Dad, my dream came true!

What does it sell?

The Cakes d'Licious Vintage Afternoon Tea Photo: Olivia Brabbs

Our Vintage Tea Room offers a wide selection of delicious things including scrumptious breakfasts, a variety of freshly prepared hot and cold lunches, but most notable are our infamous homemade cakes and sweet treats baked freshly on the premises and our legendary Cakes d’Licious Vintage Afternoon Tea; freshly prepared sandwiches, crisps, salad garnish, mouth watering scones, strawberry jam, clotted cream and a selection of cakes! We also offer collection and delivery in the York area. We provide catering for outside events such as weddings, funerals, parties, corporate events. We create bespoke cakes for special occasions in our Cakery.

Tell us how Cakes d’Licious stands out from others?

Cakes d' Licious Tea Room Shop Photo: Joanne B Photography

We are very proud of our unique vintage tea room experience. I have a passion for all things vintage and you can see this in the tea room with 40s/50s memorabilia all over the place! Our waitresses wear tea dresses, the waiters are in traditional white shirt and dickie bows. Our china tea cups and crockery are all personally selected to fit the theme. To top it, off we play 40s/50s tunes to get you into the swing of things. The good news is that there is no rationing so you can order all you can eat, and our portions are big! We strive to ensure every visitor is made to feel special and we are thrilled to have loyal regular customers who we now call friends. We have missed them terribly during lockdowns but have kept in touch to make sure everyone is OK and has what they need.

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

When the tea room had to close for lockdown we started planning! With rapid adjustments the tea room front became a shop for takeaway service. We offered a counter service of freshly baked cakes and sweet treats, hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and soup. We continued to sell locally sourced produce. With lockdown and social distance restrictions we introduced a delivery and collection service starting off with our Vintage Afternoon Teas and Picnic Boxes – perfect for social distanced gatherings either at home or in the nearby Homestead Park or Zoom meetings! This option proved to be really popular and we were delighted that we could still get our goodies to our customers. Last weekend we delivered more than 40 Valentine’s Day Afternoon Teas and we are already taking orders for Mother’s Day! We also set up an online shop where you can order your favourites for collection or delivery.

Have you won any awards. If so what and when?

Visit York 2015 – Tea Room of the Year Finalist

Visit York 2016 – Tea Room of the Year Finalist

What is your favourite story about the business?

The baking business is in my genes! While I was creating my vision for Cakes d’Licious my grandfather reminded me of our family history. My mum came to England from Germany when she was nine years old. Her grandparents owned a Bäkerey and Konditorei (bakery and patisserie) in the heart of Cologne in the 1930s. But her grandfather was conscripted into the German army and when he returned from service there was no money to continue the business and he ended up with a career in banking. It felt like it was meant for me to pick up where he had left off! Not only was history repeating itself it was the extra cherry on the top!

Find out more at: cakesdlicious.com

If you would like to nominate a local business - or are a local trader who would like to tell us about something new, unusual or exciting in your business - click here to fill out our online trader of the week form. Next week, it could be you!