ANYONE wanting to get rid of the lockdown blues and make use of their additional time at home by learning how to play bridge now has their chance.
York Bridge Club, in conjunction with the Yorkshire Bridge Association, has developed a programme of free online classes for complete beginners wanting to take up the game.
The ten weekly presentations will start next Tuesday, each one of which will be followed up by presentation themed practice and assisted play.
"As a registered charity we hope the opportunity to learn a new hobby will help get rid of those lockdown blues for those people who have spare time during the lockdown," said club secretary Mark Dunkley.
"It's a chance to learn bridge online, make new friends and have fun."
He said that for more details of the course, would-be players should email secretary@theyorkbridgeclub.com.