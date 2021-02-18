SALES at a new housing development in East Riding of Yorkshire have been strong - with increasing numbers of York buyers showing an interest.
Dunnington-based developer, Mulgrave Properties' Barley View at The Balk in Pocklington is selling ahead of expectations.
Senior sales advisor Julie Watts said: “We successfully completed our first phase of Barley View some months back and upon my return to launch Mulgrave’s second phase, I noticed a distinct change in the customers' profile that have reserved this time around. Most of them are from York. Pocklington is a beautiful market town only 30 minutes drive from York with all the local facilities that York offers.
"With prices starting under £180,000 it's no wonder York buyers are chasing a more affordable option to purchase."
Barley View offers two, three and four-bedroom family homes and is showcasing a new designer home this weekend, February 20 and 21.