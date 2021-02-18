BEYOND Housing has joined the nationwide campaign to provide laptops for children learning from home during the lockdown.
After learning that some pupils in the Scarborough community did not have access to devices to participate in home schooling, Beyond Housing began an operation to provide laptops to those most in need.
The company has funded 10 brand new computers for children in the borough, which will enable pupils to access essential school support while classes continue to operate remotely.
Stephanie Lake, community connector coordinator at Beyond Housing, said: “When we learned that some local children didn’t have the devices they need to learn from home, we knew we had to step up and do what we could to support them.
“We are delighted to have been able to purchase these new laptops to gift to young people in the borough. We are sure they will support children as they continue to learn from home, and remain an asset to helping them carry on their learning after schools reopen.”
The computers will be given to families who are struggling to properly home school without access to a device, through Beyond Housing’s links with the Reboot North Yorkshire project.