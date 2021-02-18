SPEND an evening with Test Match Special and ashes stars Phil Tufnell, Michael Vaughan and Jonathan Agnew at York Barbican next year.
The BBC Radio 5 Live and Ashes will ‘take you inside the famous BBC commentary box’ and share memories from their playing careers.
From Barbados to Birmingham and Christchurch to Kolkata – they’ve seen it all.
BBC Cricket producer Adam Mountford: “Test Match Special is so fortunate to have a unique and special relationship with its audience, and this is a wonderful opportunity for three of our stars to hit the road and meet some of those who make the programme what it is – the listeners.
"I’m looking forward to catching some of the shows, too, and share in a celebration of cricket, radio commentary and perhaps a little cake."
Enjoy never-before-seen footage of iconic commentary moments, hear how the team kept their emotions in check on-air at the World Cup Final and find out what life is really like watching England from the finest seat in the house.
Tickets for Test Match Special at York Barbican on May 7 2022 are available now at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk