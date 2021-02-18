A YORK MP is to hold a public meeting to talk about the Covid-19 vaccination programme in York.

Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, made the announcement after she dropped in at the city's Covid-19 vaccine centres to meet volunteers and staff.

Ms Maskell, said that, having dealt with a large number of constituent enquiries about the vaccination centre, she decided to visit the Askham Bar site to hear of the journey that they have been on, to ensure that York is vaccinated safely. She said she believes that it is so important that the public can be confident of the process and that nothing stands in the way of people getting their vaccine.

Ms Maskell talked with the site organisers, Maddy Ruff, the chief executive of Nimbus Care and Prof Mike Holmes, Nimbus Care chairman, as well as the staff and volunteers who are all working closely together to ensure that the each person’s experience is positive. She said that, in York, there is a truly integrated, multi-agency approach which is being held up as a model for other centres to learn from and she went on to say that this is a testament to the detailed planning from York’s team and their responsiveness to feedback from people who have used the service.

Ms Maskell also spoke to people who had just had their vaccine who expressed relief their turn had come and the positive experience they had at the site.

Ms Maskell will be holding a public meeting regarding the vaccine, at a date and time to be confirmed, along with Ms Ruff and Prof Holmes who will be available to answer any questions.

After her visit she said: “I am so impressed with York’s vaccination centres. Not only is there such a strong community spirit at the centre as everyone is working together to protect us from this virus, but the operation is being driven with such precision. I thank all the volunteers and staff for their commitment to vaccinate our city.”

“Although, understandably, there were a few teething problems at the start, The site organisers have ensured that learning was undertaken and worked to make the site as safe as possible, as has been reflected in recent inspections of the site. If you are called up for your vaccine then please do not hesitate, book in, and you will be through in no time at all. It is important to make sure that your invitation is from the NHS, since there are a few scams operating. The vaccine is free and therefore report if anyone is asking for payment.”

“As the team work their way through the priority groups, it is important that employers are as flexible as possible to support their staff to have the vaccine. York is making really good progress through the priority lists, having already vaccinated over 60,000 people. It is astonishing to think that in less than a year, the scientific community and our NHS have been able to develop this vaccine and it is now being rolled out. This is something we can all be proud of.”

Maddy Ruff, Chief Executive of Nimbus Care said: “We continually listen to feedback from people attending the Mass Vaccination Site to try and improve our services and their experience.”

“We are very proud of what we have created, this is a real community response involving not only local GP Practices and Pharmacists but local businesses, the armed forces, Fire and Rescue service and St John Ambulance to name but a few. We have over 200 volunteers working on site supporting this York community effort to protect our local population.”

If anyone has anything they wish to raise with the York Central MP then they should contact her office on Rachael.Maskell.mp@parliament.uk or on 01904 623713.