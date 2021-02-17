THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has suddenly increased after falling for the past three weeks.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it currently had 103 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That is seven higher than the figure of 96 patients yesterday and 99 on Monday but is still a massive improvement of the peak of 242 on January 26.
It will only become clear in the next few days if the sudden rise is just a blip and numbers start falling again.
It said the trust had nine such patients in intensive care and a total of 1,916 patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid.