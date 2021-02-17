BRITAIN'S favourite takeaway chain has been revealed - and you may be surprised at the result.

Five Guys has been named as UK’s favourite takeaway chain - beating Wagamama, Nando's and Domino's, which came in 10th place.

Psydro, an online review platform, revealed the UK’s favourite and most trusted takeaway chains, based on customer reviews.

Analysing both external and internal reviews data, it has been revealed that Five Guys is the highest rated chain scoring an average of 4.35 out of five stars across the country, followed by Wagamama and Nando’s in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Dominos ranked last in the top ten list, scoring an average of 3.46 stars out of 5.

The platform, Psydro, used both publicly available and internal reviews data to compile the research and reveal which household name is the most trusted and loved takeaway in the UK .

Here is a breakdown of the findings....

The most trusted and loved takeaway chains in the UK are:

1. Five Guys – 4.34/5

2. Wagamama – 4.32/5

3. Nando’s – 4.29/5

4. Greggs – 4.25/5

5. Pizza Hut – 3.92/5

Delving into Google search data Psydro also discovered that the number of searches for ‘takeaways near me’ has doubled since pre COVID-19 last March, with searches peaking at the beginning of the third lockdown in the New Year.

Tony Ward, founder of Psydro, said: “2020, amongst many other things, was the year of takeaways, as millions of us turned to the joy of convenient food delivered to our doorstep in order to get through lockdown.

"As Covid-19 continues to rule our lives here in the UK we are once again finding ourselves looking to takeaways to liven up our Saturday nights.

"To help Brits across the country make the best decision when it comes to their food order this lockdown, we wanted to reveal the most trusted and loved chains, based on other people’s first hand experiences.

“It was fascinating to analyse reviews to discover what company was rated the best, but it was no surprise to see international giant Five Guys top the list.

"However, it was interesting to see Dominos come in last, at tenth place, despite dominating our country with branches everywhere. We hope our findings prove useful for any Brits next time they are ordering out, so they can spend wisely.”

To view the full top 10 best reviewed takeaway chains in the UK and further insights visit: https://www.psydro.com/blog/uks-favourite-trusted-takeaway-chains/

