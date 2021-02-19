GAY rugby team the York RI Templars will be taking over the Castle Museum's Twitter feed for the day next Thursday to celebrate gay history and sport.
The York rugby union team, which formed in 2019, will be using the @YorkCastle feed to Tweet about gay and trans issues, inclusivity, and the history of modern sport. Team members will also share their own experiences, celebrate the York RI - which helped the team to form - and highlight the absence of 'out' players in modern sport.
Templars team member and 'fixtures person' Phill Gray said rugby was more welcoming and inclusive than many sports. But many people who now identify as gay, trans or bi had a difficult time with sports when they were younger, he said. "That put a lot of people off sport. We started the team to create a safe space. Whether you're straight, gay, bi or trans, we just want to bring people back to sport, whatever your ability or body shape."
The Templars' 'Twitter takeover day' next Thursday, which has been timed to coincide with LGBTQ+ History Month, is just the latest in a series of Takeovers the museum has organised since the pandemic hit. Other groups who have taken over the museum's Twitter feed have included York Travellers Trust, York Disability Week, Ralph Butterfield Primary School and the York Liberal Jewish Community.
Philip Newton, the York Museums Trust's community engagement researcher, said: “Since the pandemic hit, we have had to find new ways to engage with our local communities.We are really keen that these Takeovers are a way to build relationships and we look forward to working with the Templars.”
The @YorkRITemplars Takeover of @YorkCastle will take place from 10am-4pm on February 25.