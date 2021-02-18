A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is continuing its innovation this February with the launch of one of its "iconic," beers in bottles for the first time.
While fans of the Black Sheep range wait patiently for the reopening of pubs, the Masham-based brewery has launched a 5,000-bottle run of its ;Best Bitter', which is available exclusively from its online store and its local ‘Brew to Ewe’ delivery service.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: "This is another example of how we are constantly evolving our business to respond to the challenges of the last month, by being able to produce the beers that our customers love and deliver them to homes around the country."
This is the first time in almost 30 years that the 3.8 per cent ABV beer will be available in a bottle.
With its "distinctive Yorkshire character," Black Sheep Best Bitter is brewed with Challenger, Goldings and Fuggle whole flower English hops, which blend with Maris Otter malt to create its very popular flavour profile.
Throughout the past year, the brewery has continued to evolve its range and services to ensure loyal and new customers can enjoy their favourite beers while pubs and restaurants have been shut.