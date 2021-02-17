THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 is now below 100 people per 100,000 in both York and North Yorkshire, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's weekly rate has dropped by almost seven down to 85.5 people per 100,000, while the rate in North Yorkshire has dropped by two down to 99.5 people per 100,000. Both of these remain below the UK national average, which stands at 136.5.
The PHE data shows that a further 17 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,622.
In North Yorkshire a further 97 cases have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic up to 27,379.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by four down to 122.8 people per 100,000, with a further 70 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 12,718 cases take the country's total for the pandemic up to 4,071,185.
