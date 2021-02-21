IT was one of the most dramatic moments of the year in York - and one that hundreds would crowd on to the Ouse riverbank to watch - as well as TV cameras from all over the world.

In pitch nightfall, a single arrow would fly into the night sky and land on a Viking longboat in the Ouse.

Mesmerised crowds watched on in wonder as the sail of the longboat caught alight - burning bright orange in the bleak February evening sky.

A photo of the boat burning ceremony in York

The burning of the Viking longboat was one of the highlights of the annual Viking festival.

It is no longer part of the festival - which this year has been an online event because of the Covid pandemic.

As a young reporter back in 1998, I was on weekend duty and charged with covering the boat burning event.

I was new to York and it was my first glimpse of how York celebrated its Viking past. More than 20 years later, I still remember the night vividly - standing at the bottom of Marygate and watching the lone Viking archer shoot the flaming arrow into the night sky, lighting up the inky black Ouse.

A hunt in the archives found that story, which you can read below. It was a truly magical night, and I am sure I can't be the only person in York that would love to see the burning of the Viking longboat return to the festival programme some time in the future.

From York Press, February 1998

AS dusk fell over the River Ouse, torch-carrying Vikings lined the bankside to bid farewell to a great warrior.

A single, flaming arrow shot across the night sky and set alight the sail of the longboat anchored in the river bed, carrying the body of the dead hero.

The boat was quickly engulfed in flames, lighting up the night sky for miles around and, according to Viking legend, sending the fearless leader to Valhalla, where he would feast and fight with the Gods of the other world.

Viking boat burning at the Jorvik Viking Festival

Film crews from around the world joined thousands of spectators to catch the traditional boat-burning finale of the Jorvik Viking Festival.

Tourists joined locals on the banks of the Ouse between Lendal and Scarborough bridges on Saturday evening to witness the spectacular end to the week-long event.

Viking boat on fire 1999 - Jorvik Viking Festival, River Ouse, York

Fireworks exploded into the darkening sky as the boat, built by Tony East, dissolved in a fiery haze into the black river.

Samantha Orange, spokesperson for the event, said this year's festival - in its 13th year - had been the best one yet.

